Seahawks' injury to star OL may prove more costly than loss to Rams
Sam Darnold's four interceptions were ugly. A 61-yard game-winning field that was wide right hurts. A 21-19 loss to the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams is even more hideous. But most costly for the Seattle Seahawks on a sad Sunday was the injury added to insult.
As Seattle drove for a touchdown in an attempt to overcome Darnold's four turnovers and produce a late rally, running back Kenneth Walker scored on a 1-yard plunge to make it 21-19 with around two minutes remaining.
It was perhaps one of the most costly snaps of the season for Seattle, as star rookie offensive left guard Grey Zabel suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury as Walker crossed the goal line. On the play, Walker followed Zabel and left tackle Charles Cross into the right side of the line. Cross lost his balance while making a block and rolled into the back of Zabel's legs.
He clutched his left knee and laid on the turf, soon attended to by Seattle's training staff. After a couple of minutes he went with trainers into the medical tent for observation.
Christian Haynes played left guard in place of Zabel on Seattle's potential game-winning drive that ended with Jason Myers' 61-yard field falling wide right on the game's final play.
In a physical game for the division lead, Seahawks' linebacker Tyrice Knight also left the game with a concussion and did not return.
