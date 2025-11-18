Can the Seahawks win the NFC West? Playoff predictor reveals chances
Going into Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks had a 34% chance to win the NFC West, per The Athletic. If the Seahawks had won that game, their odds would have jumped up to 61%. Now a full game back in the division race with a head-to-head loss to the 8-2 Rams, the Seahawks have only a 16% chance at hosting a playoff game come January.
The Seahawks have three remaning home games, versus the Vikings, Colts, and Rams, and four remaining away games, versus the Titans, Falcons, Panthers, and 49ers. Seattle essentially has to win the home rematch versus LA, where a win boosts their chances to win the division up to 30% and a loss drops it to 3%.
Week
Home/Away
Opponent
Division Odds with Win (%)
12
Away
Titans
18%
13
Home
Vikings
18%
14
Away
Falcons
20%
15
Home
Colts
21%
16
Home
Rams
30%
17
Away
Panthers
20%
18
Away
49ers
26%
Since Seattle's odds are slim to none with a loss at home to the Rams, let's suppose they win that game. In that case, Week 18 may decide the NFC West winner, as the Seahawks would have basically a coin flip's odds at the division should they beat the 49ers.
Let's explore another case. By DVOA, the Seahawks' easiest remaining games are against the Titans (32nd), Panthers (26th), Vikings (23rd), and Falcons (18th). Suppose Seattle goes 4-0 against these opponents. Winning all four of those games only increases their chance to win the division to 30%, the same as winning the one single game versus the Rams.
Even if they go undefeated the rest of the season, the Seahawks only have an 84% chance to win the NFC West, not 100%. If there's one game they can afford to lose, it's Week 15 at home against the Colts. In such a scenario where they finish 13-4 with a loss to the Colts, Seattle still has better odds than not to finish on top in the division.
Because the Rams are yet to face the Cardinals this season and the Seahawks and Rams both have a loss to the 49ers, Seattle can finish with a better division record than LA if 1) they beat the Rams and 49ers, and 2) the Cardinals win at least one of their two games versus the Rams.
Otherwise, the Seahawks path to winning the NFC West necessitates the Rams losing at least one of their non-Seahawks games. For every game that Seattle loses, another Rams loss is needed in order to secure the division.
Fortunately for Seattle, the Rams are still yet to face both the Buccaneers and Lions, who rank 13th and 4th by DVOA, respectively.
The Seahawks' hopes at the NFC West crown in 2025 are dwindling, but not gone yet. If things break in their favor, they can still host a playoff game in January for the first time since the 2020 season. It all starts with taking care of business versus the Titans and hoping for a win by the underdog Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, who currently have a 26% chance of beating the Rams.
