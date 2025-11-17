Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from their Week 11 showdown with the LA Rams
The Seattle Seahawks have completed their highly-anticipated battle with the Los Angeles Rams. Things didn't start out so well, as an early interception from Sam Darnold helped put Seattle in a quick 14-3 hole. They kept on fighting and made it interesting, but just couldn't get the job done.
The Seahawks defense certainly did their part, and kicker Jason Myers kept them in it for a while, but eventually the weight of Darnold's turnovers brought the whole ship down. LA went on to win by a score of 21-19 as Jason Myers' 61-yarder at the last second went wide right.
Here are our studs and duds for Seattle from Week 11.
Dud: QB Sam Darnold
Some teams just have your number. It seems that the Rams might have Sam Darnold's. On Seattle's first drive of the game Darnold threw an ugly pick while pedaling backwards, putting his team in an early hole. Darnold threw another gross INT in the third quarter when under pressure. Darnold's third and fourth picks in the second half made the comeback impossible, despite a tremendous defense effort. He ended the game with a line of 29/44 for 279 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT and a 45.5 passer rating.
Stud: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
While the passing game was lackluster overall, one thing that kept on working was the absurd connection between Darnold and his No. 1 wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In the midst of all the pressure and turnovers, JSN made good on his opportunities, catching nine of 12 targets for a game-high 105 receiving yards.
Stud: TE AJ Barner
We would be remiss not to mention the fantastic effort that second-year tight end AJ Barner put in as a receiver. Barner continued to build on his ridiculous catch rate, reeling in 10 of 11 targets from Darnold for 70 yards, including a few catches in the clutch.
Dud: Seahawks offensive line
Things might have been different for Darnold if he hadn't been under constant duress in the pocket. Seattle's offensive line has been far better in pass protection this season compared to recent years, but they got dominated by the Rams' pass rush today, allowing zero sacks and three quarterback hits but about two million pressures, by our count.
Stud: RBs Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet
With Darnold laying eggs, the Seahawks needed their run game to carry them - and they did what they could. Together, Walker and Charbonnet combined for 104 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries (3.85 yards per attempt). Considering the blocking that they had to work with and the repeated penetration from the Rams defense, that's not bad.
Stud: Seahawks defensive line
You can't say that Mike Macdonald's defense didn't come to play. Seattle did a sensational job of containing an offense that came into this week ranked second in points per game. Matt Stafford was held to 15/28 for just 130 passing yards thanks mostly to their consistent pressure.
Stud: S Coby Bryant
Coby Bryant made another highlight-reel worthy play on defense as he plays out the final year of his rookie contract. In the third quarter following one of Darnold's interceptons Bryant forced a huge fumble on Puka Nacua, the first of his career. Drake Thomas picked it up and helped set up another Seahawks field goal. Bryant also made a very impressive stop in space in the fourth.
Stud: K Jason Myers
Even though he missed the potential game winner from 61 yards out at the very end, the Seahawks wouldn't have been close to striking distance without Jason Myers. Sometimes just doing your job adequately is enough to keep your team in the game - and that's what Myers did today. Overall he went 4/5 on field goal attempts, including one from 57 yards out.
