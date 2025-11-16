Sam Darnold feeding ugly narrative with 3 interceptions as Seahawks trail Rams
We hate it when the Seattle Seahawks struggle. Even more so when the antiquated antagonist known as Skip Bayless is right.
MORE: Sam Darnold's INT hampers Seahawks early vs. Rams
The tired, old narrative about Seahawks' quarterback Sam Darnold is that he chokes in big games, and in big moments. The Seahawks' NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Ramss has a long way to go, but Darnold is doing nothing to silence Skip and his critics.
At one point in this one, Darnold had 10 completions and two interceptions. He also underthrew a wide-open Rashid Shaheed, who had two steps on his man in the end zone for an easy touchdown.
Seattle has moved the ball, but settled for four field goals in a 14-12 game late in the third quarter. Just to add to his bad day, Darnold threw a third interception late in the third to give the Rams good field position.
MORE: Seahawks MVP candidate predicted to have nightmare game vs. Rams
In Seattle's two losses this season Darnold had a key fumble and a game-losing interception, both in the final two minutes. He has plenty of time to redeem himself in this one, but so far the naysayers predicting the Seahawks would be doomed by "Same" Darnold are happy with what they're seeing at SoFi Stadium.
More Seahawks on SI stories
JSN on pace to blast 20-year NFL record set by Steve Smith
CBS Sports names Seattle Seahawks’ most impactful rookie
Seahawks get another first-place finish in NFL power rankings