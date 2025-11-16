All Seahawks

Sam Darnold feeding ugly narrative with 3 interceptions as Seahawks trail Rams

Despite QB Sam Darnold's three picks, the Seahawks are keeping it close against the Rams in their NFC West showdown.

We hate it when the Seattle Seahawks struggle. Even more so when the antiquated antagonist known as Skip Bayless is right.

The tired, old narrative about Seahawks' quarterback Sam Darnold is that he chokes in big games, and in big moments. The Seahawks' NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Ramss has a long way to go, but Darnold is doing nothing to silence Skip and his critics.

At one point in this one, Darnold had 10 completions and two interceptions. He also underthrew a wide-open Rashid Shaheed, who had two steps on his man in the end zone for an easy touchdown.

Seattle has moved the ball, but settled for four field goals in a 14-12 game late in the third quarter. Just to add to his bad day, Darnold threw a third interception late in the third to give the Rams good field position.

In Seattle's two losses this season Darnold had a key fumble and a game-losing interception, both in the final two minutes. He has plenty of time to redeem himself in this one, but so far the naysayers predicting the Seahawks would be doomed by "Same" Darnold are happy with what they're seeing at SoFi Stadium.

RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

