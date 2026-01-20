Seahawks reveal gratitude after NFC Championship berth

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the NFC Championship for the first time in a decade, where they will face off against their division rival in the Los Angeles Rams.

After the Seahawks torched the Niners 41-6 in the Divisional Round, they spoke about what it means to make it to the NFC Championship.

"It's special. To see what we've been able to do and watching this team improve, you just have to take advantage of the opportunities and enjoy the moment," Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross said postgame.

Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seahawks thankful to be back in NFL's Final Four

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has been here before as a member of the Niners, but he was the backup signal caller to Brock Purdy. Now, he's getting the start for a chance to reach the Super Bowl.

"It's big for us to, especially to play here in an NFC Championship at Lumen (Field) with the 12s behind us. It doesn't get any better than that," Darnold said postgame.

The NFC Championship should be particularly interesting for wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who reached the stage twice with the Rams in 2018 and 2021. In his first time around, Kupp was injured, but he was the key piece to the puzzle when the Rams made it the second time and they won it all.

Now as a member of the Seahawks, Kupp is back and he'll have to get past his former team to get to the big game.

"You don't take these things for granted. This is a testament to the process that it takes to get here, the amount of work that goes into it. This league, the guys are the best in the world that you're going up against, each and every day, and to get to this place is a testament to the coaches, and a testament to the guys and the process that they have taken through this time," Kupp said postgame.

"It's going to be a really cool thing. I'm sure we'll talk about it this week. Everyone is going to want to say that everything is sweet, and the results that happen today will somehow impact what's going to happen next week. It's going to be great because the way we've gone about this, week after week and game after game.

"What's sweet isn't what happens out there, what's sweet is what we know; the amount of work that happens during the week. As long as we can do that, as long as we keep following that process, we're going to be so confident, so excited about whoever is across from us next week."

Kickoff between the Rams and Seahawks is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the Fox One app.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp waves to fans before the game against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

