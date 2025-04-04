Mike Macdonald views new Seahawks pass-rusher as 'disruptor'
The defensive changes this offseason have been far quieter for the Seattle Seahawks than on offense. While the team traded out the top end of its quarterback and wide receiver room, Mike Macdonald and company have mostly only added to the other side of the ball.
Dallas Cowboys legendary pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was the big addition, inking a three-year, $32.5 million contract with Seattle in free agency. Lawrence previously played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, earning four Pro Bowl nods and one Second Team All-Pro honor.
"I think he complements our room really well ... just a disruptor," Macdonald said at the annual NFL owners' meetings, per the Seahawks' official website. "He can play the way we want to play technique-wise, but also, this guy's really, really smart on what sets tell you, what blocks am I going to get, being able to create more negative plays on early downs to get us in some of those advantageous defensive situations that are really going to help us. Then obviously the pass-rush element too, complementing Chenna [Nwosu] and Boye [Mafe] and all those guys. Moving him up and down the line like we do — we like to move guys around — so he fits right in."
Lawrence has amassed 61.5 career sacks, posting a career-high of 14.5 in 2017. He had three sacks in just four games played last season before sustaining a season-ending injury. But Lawrence adds yet another threat on the Seahawks' defensive front alongside Nwosu, Mafe and Derick Hall. He's also been a quality run-stopper during his career.
"That's kind of how I'm talking about him on early downs, converting versus play-action pass ... That's what wisdom and experience and reps and intelligence does—he understands how the game works—it lets him play fast, lets him play violent, and lets him take opportunities where you can take a chance and create a play for us," Macdonald added.
The Seahawks' defense finished last season strong after a midseason shake-up. Macdonald made the necessary adjustments by swapping out his starting linebackers and elevating players like safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Josh Jobe.
Seattle's defensive line will also have 2024 No. 16 overall pick Byron Murphy II entering his second season with hopes of a leap. Macdonald has more weapons now than he did a year ago.
