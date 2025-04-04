Geno Smith extension proves Seahawks departure wasn't about money
Last month the Seattle Seahawks sent quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade, reportedly because he wanted more money than they were willing to give him. Now, he finally got his wish, or did he?
According to multiple reports Thursday, the Raiders signed Smith to a two-year, $75 million extension that keeps him in Las Vegas through the 2027 season. The deal reportedly includes $66.5 million in guaranteed money and can go up to $85.5 million in total value with incentives.
Smith, 34, has one year and $31 million remaining on the contract he signed with the Seahawks in 2023.
So, this looks like a nice raise and extension for Smith, and it is on some level. However, it's not as much as he might've been looking for previously.
Before and shortly after the trade, reports claimed that Smith was seeking over $40 million per year on a new contract. On the other hand, the Seahawks were reportedly offering him around $35 million per year, and the two sides being far apart in negotiations seemingly led to the trade.
So, now he signs an extension that's not worth that much more than what Seattle offered him, but why?
Well, it seems possible, if not plausible, that Smith had a change of heart following the trade, which reunited him with Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll, who previously revived his career in Seattle. On the other side of the coin, it's possible he simply didn't want to be in Seattle anymore. He likely doesn't have the same relationship with new head coach Mike Macdonald that he did with Carroll, a sentiment other departed veterans have shared.
Whatever the reason was, it seems Smith was willing to lower his asking price for the Raiders in a way he wasn't for the Seahawks.
Ironically, Smith's new deal is moderately similar to the one the Seahawks gave his replacement in Sam Darnold, though worth slightly more. So, the Seahawks got younger and cheaper at the position, not a bad bit of business overall.
