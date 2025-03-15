DeMarcus Lawrence Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Cowboys After Super Bowl Jab
Four-time Pro Bowl selection DeMarcus Lawrence caused a stir when he dismissed the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl chances in one of his first interviews since leaving his former team for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. Lawrence's harsh comments sparked a social media spat with former teammate Micah Parsons.
But on Saturday, Lawrence took to his account on X and struck a different tone about the Cowboys in a heartfelt farewell message.
"I have had the honor and privilege to wear the star and call myself a Dallas Cowboy for my entire NFL career,” Lawrence wrote. "There has never been a moment since the day Jerry Jones called to draft me that I haven’t loved every person in the Dallas community, every fan that supports the Cowboys across the world, and every player, coach and staff member of that incredible organization.
"I never truly believed that the day would come when I would go and sign with another team. We had always hoped that my family and I would get to finish our careers as Cowboys. Sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be. A new chapter begins. I leave for Seattle with excitement, the same passion for the game I love and determination to prove my way of football to a new organization and fan base. I can’t wait to play for the 12s and lead the Seahawks to victory.
"This is not the end of my life as a Dallas Cowboy or North Texas resident, but it is a new beginning and chapter for me and my family. I hope you hold us in your prayers and wish us well on our next journey, and we will see you soon. 90 out."
Lawrence, speaking to Seahawks blogger Brian Nemhauser on Thursday, explained his decision to leave the Cowboys for the Seahawks in perhaps the harshest way possible.
"Dallas is my home, made my home there, my family lives there," Lawrence said."I'm forever gonna be there but ... I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah. We here."
Parsons took exception to Lawrence's Super Bowl jab.
"This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s---," Parsons wrote on X.
Lawrence eventually fired back at Parsons. But on Saturday he had much kinder things to say when speaking about the Cowboys, with whom he spent the first 11 seasons of his career with.