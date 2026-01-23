Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor Returning for Unique NFC Championship Role

Just one week after Seattle Seahawks legendary safety Kam Chancellor got the Lumen Field crowd rocking before the Divisional Round, the team is bringing him back in another unique role.

Chancellor will be an honorary captain for the Seahawks' NFC Championship bout with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 25. The punishing safety was one of the team's best players in their first Super Bowl title-winning season in 2013-14, and he has a chance to help fuel them to another.

During his eight-year career with the Seahawks, Chancellor was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second Team All-Pro. He finished his tenure with 607 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 interceptions, 44 pass deflections and nine forced fumbles.

But Chancellor was also a force in 14 playoff games, finishing with 97 tackles, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), nine pass deflections and another forced fumble.

Former Seahawks standout Kam Chancellor will serve as Seattle’s honorary captain for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the Rams. pic.twitter.com/tCYUP0EUqB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2026

It's hard to think of a more perfect candidate to join the team for this kind of role before the franchise's biggest game in more than a decade. In some ways, it's also strange to see all of the LOB-era legends, who last carried the Seahawks to this point in the postseason, already back as spectators.

Regardless, it's nice to see them all coming back to celebrate with the team so quickly and that the relationship between the former players and the organization has been maintained.

The Seahawks and Rams kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday for a chance to advance to Super Bowl LX. On the other side, it will be either the Bo Nix-less Denver Broncos or the New England Patriots advancing — a matchup that the NFC team will likely be favored in regardless.

Even with this role for Chancellor, the Seahawks likely have more tricks up their sleeve for pre-game festivities. In the Divisional Round, former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin raised the 12th Man Flag to initially amp up the crowd.

The flag raiser could be another former player who had a key role in the Seahawks' last two Super Bowl runs. That would add another exciting layer to a pivotal game in franchise history.

