All Seahawks

ESPN predicts Seahawks take speed-demon WR prospect in 2025 NFL draft

Seattle uses the 18th overall pick in Field Yates' mock draft on Texas wideout Matthew Golden.

Tim Weaver

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. |
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. | / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

For the moment the most popular name connected to the Seattle Seahawks and their 18th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft is that of NDSU left tackle Grey Zabel. While the Seahawks already have their franchise left tackle, Zabel would be an upgrade at several different spots for Seattle's offensive line, which needs all the help it can get.

As dire as the situation is on this side of the line of scrimmage, it would go against type for the Seahawks to pick someone who projects as a guard in the first round. They also have a pretty powerful need at wide receiver after cutting ties with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf last month.

Cooper Kupp will make up a big chunk of what they've lost, but Seattle is now widely expected to use one of its early-round draft picks at this position. Arizona's Tet McMillan has fallen to the Seahawks at 18 in a few recent mock draft and a new one from Field Yates at ESPN has them targeting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with that pick.

Matthew Golden
Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) scores a touchdown against Michigan defensive back Aamir Hall (12) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Golden ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any offensive player at the combine (4.29 seconds), and that speed pops on his tape. He also explodes in and out of his breaks, which helped him tally 987 yards and nine TD catches in 2024."

Golden's speed rightfully takes top billing, but the scouting report also mentions nasty route running, soft hands, excellent separation and YAC ability. On the downside, Golden is a little undersized for an NFL receiver, but no more than Doug Baldwin or Tyler Lockett, who both proved they could excel at this level. Golden probably has a higher ceiling than either - and he comes complete as a special teams weapon with over 700 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns.

The consensus wide receiver rankings have McMillan ranked number one at this spot, but there are some - including Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith - who see Golden as WR1 in this class.

More Seahawks on SI stories

ex-Seahawks assistant turned down DK Metcalf reunion for interesting reason

Why the Seahawks need to bring back their veteran defensive line anchor

Mike Macdonald gives two-word answer on whether offense has improved

Seahawks predicted to sign ex-Cowboys wide receiver, five-time Pro Bowler

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.