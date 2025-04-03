ESPN predicts Seahawks take speed-demon WR prospect in 2025 NFL draft
For the moment the most popular name connected to the Seattle Seahawks and their 18th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft is that of NDSU left tackle Grey Zabel. While the Seahawks already have their franchise left tackle, Zabel would be an upgrade at several different spots for Seattle's offensive line, which needs all the help it can get.
As dire as the situation is on this side of the line of scrimmage, it would go against type for the Seahawks to pick someone who projects as a guard in the first round. They also have a pretty powerful need at wide receiver after cutting ties with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf last month.
Cooper Kupp will make up a big chunk of what they've lost, but Seattle is now widely expected to use one of its early-round draft picks at this position. Arizona's Tet McMillan has fallen to the Seahawks at 18 in a few recent mock draft and a new one from Field Yates at ESPN has them targeting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with that pick.
"Golden ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any offensive player at the combine (4.29 seconds), and that speed pops on his tape. He also explodes in and out of his breaks, which helped him tally 987 yards and nine TD catches in 2024."
Golden's speed rightfully takes top billing, but the scouting report also mentions nasty route running, soft hands, excellent separation and YAC ability. On the downside, Golden is a little undersized for an NFL receiver, but no more than Doug Baldwin or Tyler Lockett, who both proved they could excel at this level. Golden probably has a higher ceiling than either - and he comes complete as a special teams weapon with over 700 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns.
The consensus wide receiver rankings have McMillan ranked number one at this spot, but there are some - including Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith - who see Golden as WR1 in this class.
