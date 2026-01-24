Kay Adams Asks an Audacious Question About the 2025 Seattle Seahawks

There's no such thing as a perfect NFL team. That said, the 2025 Seattle Seahawks are about as close as it gets - and the closest the league has seen in decades.

From top to bottom, the Seahawks can beat their opponents in a variety of different ways. It all begins with the stingiest scoring defense in the NFL, one that's even capable of putting up points on its own.

They also have the most dynamic special teams unit in football - including a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Seattle also finished the year with the best wide receiver in the league, as part of a top-three scoring offense.

Add it all up and you have an extremely dominant team - and their point differential puts them in the same territory as some of the greatest of all time, including the 2007 Patriots and the '85 Bears. Here's Kay Adams asking the question (with numbers to back it up) if this is the greatest team ever.

Here's the data: pic.twitter.com/xRPmoBV0zC — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 23, 2026

That's quite a title, and one the Seahawks won't be able to claim if they don't beat the Rams, followed by whoever comes out of the AFC in the Super Bowl.

That said, this isn't just clickbait or a hot take that can be dismissed out of hand as premature. There's little doubt this is the most-talented team in franchise history, which says a lot considering that another version of this team beat the best offense of all time by 35 points in the Super Bowl.

These Seahawks may not have the same starpower as the Legion of Boom, but they also have many more weapons and threats in all three phases. Put it another way, this is a far more complete team than the 2013 Seahawks were.

Sam Darnold's turnover problems are the most glaring imperfection for this group, but it's also one that they have consistently managed to overcome this season.

Given how well the Rams have played them this year, it's probably an unlikely scenario but it also wouldn't com as a surprise if the Seahawks blew them out, followed by another lopsided result in the Super Bowl.

