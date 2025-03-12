SI

Seahawks Sign Former Cowboys Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence to Three-Year Deal

Seattle finds edge help and Lawrence finds a new home.

Liam McKeone

DeMarcus Lawrence played for the Cowboys for a decade
DeMarcus Lawrence played for the Cowboys for a decade / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
After free agency opened in full on Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks found help in the form of a longtime Dallas Cowboy edge rusher.

DeMarcus Lawrence, who played for the Cowboys for over a decade and was named to four Pro Bowls along with one All-Pro team, signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks worth $42 million with $18 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Lawrence, 32, was selected by Dallas in the 2014 NFL draft. He's been a solid contributor when he can stay on the field. Lawrence had 10 sacks while playing every game of the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, but missed at least 10 games in both 2021 and 2024. Last year Lawrence was available for only four games before a foot injury knocked him out for the season.

Injury concerns aside Lawrence is consistent and a solid veteran edge rusher for the Seahawks to add, especially at a reasonable price. Head coach Mike Macdonald should have fun employing Lawrence on his defense.

