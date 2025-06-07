All Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers officially joins DK Metcalf on Steelers, who host Seahawks Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks have a rival back on the schedule early in the season.

Jeremy Brener

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks had their Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers already circled, but now there is even more intrigue to the early season matchup.

After trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers earlier in the offseason, Pittsburgh got the former Seahawks star a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

Now, Rodgers and Metcalf will face the Seahawks in one of their first games together.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws against the Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws against the Seattle Seahawks. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Metcalf, who was traded from the Seahawks and promptly signed a five-year, $150 million extension, projects as the type of No. 1 receiver Rodgers has thrived with. A supercharged athlete with speed to burn, Metcalf should feature heavily in this offense on in-breaking routes, too," CBS Sports contributor Jordan Dajani wrote.

"Moreover, the Steelers showed a willingness to match Metcalf, 27, with a quarterback who has worked with big-bodied, physically gifted perimeter receivers his entire career. Metcalf has little competition for targets in a relatively scarce wide receiver room, and he should put up a monster season."

Rodgers has faced the Seahawks 12 times throughout his career, including twice in the postseason. He is 7-5 against the Seahawks, including a playoff victory against them with the Packers.

Seattle played against Rodgers and the Packers in the NFC Championship a decade ago and came out on top, advancing to its second straight Super Bowl. The Seahawks rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Packers in overtime.

Last season, the Seahawks beat Rodgers while he was with the Jets by a score of 26-21. Seattle hopes it can get a similar result in Week 2 this September.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Damien Lewis leaves Seahawks, instantly becomes one of NFL’s best guards

Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald stopped latest OTAs practice

Klint Kubiak: Seahawks’ most critical offensive competition is wide open

Seahawks injuries: Abe Lucas offers positive but concerning knee update

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News