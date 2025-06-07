Aaron Rodgers officially joins DK Metcalf on Steelers, who host Seahawks Week 2
The Seattle Seahawks had their Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers already circled, but now there is even more intrigue to the early season matchup.
After trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers earlier in the offseason, Pittsburgh got the former Seahawks star a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.
Now, Rodgers and Metcalf will face the Seahawks in one of their first games together.
"Metcalf, who was traded from the Seahawks and promptly signed a five-year, $150 million extension, projects as the type of No. 1 receiver Rodgers has thrived with. A supercharged athlete with speed to burn, Metcalf should feature heavily in this offense on in-breaking routes, too," CBS Sports contributor Jordan Dajani wrote.
"Moreover, the Steelers showed a willingness to match Metcalf, 27, with a quarterback who has worked with big-bodied, physically gifted perimeter receivers his entire career. Metcalf has little competition for targets in a relatively scarce wide receiver room, and he should put up a monster season."
Rodgers has faced the Seahawks 12 times throughout his career, including twice in the postseason. He is 7-5 against the Seahawks, including a playoff victory against them with the Packers.
Seattle played against Rodgers and the Packers in the NFC Championship a decade ago and came out on top, advancing to its second straight Super Bowl. The Seahawks rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Packers in overtime.
Last season, the Seahawks beat Rodgers while he was with the Jets by a score of 26-21. Seattle hopes it can get a similar result in Week 2 this September.
