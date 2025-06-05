Klint Kubiak says Seahawks' most critical offensive competition is 'wide open'
Most of the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line is set. Charles Cross is headed into the fourth year of his rookie deal and right tackle Abraham Lucas should be back healthy for a full season for the first time since 2022. Rookie No. 18 overall pick Grey Zabel is a shoo-in to be a Day 1 starter at left guard, hopefully shoring up one of the team's biggest weak spots from last season.
The two spots that remain in contention are right guard and center. Third-year former Rimington Trophy winner Olu Oluwatimi and 2024 undrafted free agent Jalen Sundell are contending for the starting center spot. Anthony Bradford, who began last season as Seattle's starting right guard, is competing with 2024 third-round pick Christian Haynes to retain his job.
The latter competition between Bradford and Haynes could have a massive impact on the effectiveness of the Seahawks' offensive line in 2025. Even before his season-ending injury last season, Bradford played poorly in his 11 starts. Now-second-year guard Sataoa Laumea — currently competing for the backup role at left guard — was arguably an upgrade there for Seattle last season.
With organized team activities well underway, new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said the competition is "wide open" between Haynes and Bradford, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
Haynes's emergence as the leader to win the job is surprising. Last season, despite being the more sought-after draft pick, Haynes was passed up as the plug-in starter following Bradford's injury. His current status could mean Haynes has made a leap in the offseason and is now closer to being NFL-ready. Bradford, however, despite having a year extra of NFL experience, is a year younger than Haynes.
Laumea could factor in at some point. He started six games at right guard last year and played decently. For now, though, the coaching staff appears to like him better as a backup to Zabel. Currently, there are few more important competitions across Seattle's entire roster than at right guard. The Seahawks need stability at that spot as soon as possible.
