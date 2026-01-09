Critical stat for Seattle Seahawks proves they're ready for Super Bowl run

"Yeah, but who have they beaten that's any good?"

The Seattle Seahawks heard that refrain repeatedly during the first half of the season. Even as they surged to a 7–3 start through their first ten games, skepticism lingered. Their three losses had come against the only teams widely viewed as legitimate contenders at the time (the 49ers, Buccaneers, and Rams) leading some to question how real Seattle’s fast start actually was.

As it turns out, those early losses, all by a combined nine points, were less an indictment than a learning curve. For head coach Mike Macdonald and the league’s third-youngest roster, they became teachable moments that helped shape what followed.

Fast forward to today, and the narrative looks very different. Seattle is 14–3, enjoying a first-round bye after securing the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. And suddenly the quality of both their schedule, and their wins, looks far more impressive in hindsight.

In his recent column “One Stat That Defines Every NFL Team’s 2025 Season,” Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon pinpointed the number that best captures Seattle’s growth: a 6–2 record against playoff teams.

"6-2: That was Seattle's record against opponents that made the playoffs. It's only losses to playoff teams—to San Francisco in Week 1 and the Rams in Week 11—came by a total of six points, and their three losses altogether came by a total of nine points. This team is extremely competitive." Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Indeed, as the season unfolded the quality of some of Seattle's win evolved and looked much more impressive in retrospect. Back to back wins in October at Jacksonville (20-12) and in their Monday Night Football showdown at home against Houston (27-19) are even more impressive when you consider the Jaguars and Texans combined to win 17 straight games to close out the season.

And the Seahawks saved their strongest statement for last, closing the regular season by defeating three consecutive playoff teams in the Rams, Panthers and 49ers.

Impressive stuff in just Mike Macdonald's second season as a head coach. Still, improving that stat to 9-2 against current playoff teams is the Seattle Seahawks ultimate goal.

Seahawks’ dream trade target for 2026 has successful surgery

Leonard Williams on how Seahawks learned to win at home again

Why Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson needs to call it quits