Giants considered Aaron Rodgers before signing ex-Seahawks star Russell Wilson
Former superstar quarterback Russell Wilson is now on his third different team since leaving the Seattle Seahawks as part of a trade to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season. Wilson signed with the New York Giants in late March, but his job as the starter in 2025 is anything but secure.
Also on the roster is veteran Jameis Winston and rookie No. 25 overall pick Jaxson Dart, both of whom were signed or drafted this offseason as New York retools its quarterback room. Tommy DeVito is also heading into his third NFL season. Wilson's contract (one year, $10.5 million) is the largest of the bunch, but the franchise is primed for a quarterback competition in July and August.
However, Wilson and Winston weren't the only passers considered by the Giants, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. New York also kept tabs on veterans Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford — all of whom the team considered potential "trade and cut casualties."
Cousins and Stafford remain with their previous teams, but Rodgers is still unsigned. That was an idea that had legs, according to Raanan.
"There was a point during the multiweek dalliance that it seemed like it might happen," Raanan wrote. "Rodgers had a one-on-one conversation with Daboll to explore if it made sense on a football level, a source with knowledge of the conversation confirmed.
"A free agent for the first time in his career, Rodgers had the Giants and several others playing a waiting game. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in that position almost two months later. But eventually the Giants pivoted. The top available options were Wilson, Winston and Joe Flacco."
Wilson, despite an unceremonious end to his tenure with the Denver Broncos following the 2023 season, started 11 games for the Steelers last season, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. At 36 years old, Wilson still has starting potential but doesn't appear set to return to the prior heights of his days with the Seahawks.
"Of that group, New York looked at Wilson as the best starting option remaining," Raanan added. "That was their desired goal, find someone who gave them the best opportunity to win games this season."
Rodgers, now 41, likely would have had a maximum of two seasons before being forced into retirement, especially since he endured a devastating Achilles tear in 2023. The most interesting scenario would've been Wilson and Rodgers — former playoff rivals — battling for a starting role in their late-30s and early-40s. Alas, it never unfolded that way, and Wilson likely wouldn't have been signed if Rodgers were brought in in the first place.
