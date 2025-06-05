Seahawks injuries: Abe Lucas offers positive but concerning answer on status of knee
After releasing veteran George Fant during the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks are counting on right tackle Abe Lucas to start this season. Lucas, 26, missed 10 games last season due to a knee injury.
The former third-round pick out of Washington State had a decent rookie season in 2022, but he struggled with injuries in 2023 and 2024. Lucas has missed 21 total games over the last two seasons combined.
On Wednesday, the fourth-year offensive tackle gave a positive yet concerning update on the status of his knee. Per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, Lucas said that while he doesn't believe anyone is ever 100 percent, he's playing and that's a "good sign."
Lucas isn't wrong about players rarely being 100 percent healthy, but his answer seems to imply he's still dealing with the knee injury. As the team works its way through organized team activities (OTAs), the offensive line's development is worth keeping an eye on.
The Seahawks selected versatile offensive lineman Grey Zabel in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and are expected to start the rookie at guard this season. Having continuity up front will go a long way in this offensive line's success or failure in 2025.
One bright spot has been the development of left tackle Charles Cross. While those around the league routinely mock Seattle's offensive line, Cross is a true bright spot. Hopefully, Lucas is healthy enough to stay on the field this season.
