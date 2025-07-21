NFL writer names x-factor for new-look Seattle Seahawks offense in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks saw a major breakout from Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2024. It helped them move on from DK Metcalf when it became clear that the star wide receiver and the team were unable to get any extension done. Moving on from Metcalf was hard for an offense that was struggling overall anyway, but it was made a little easier since Smith-Njigba is certainly poised to take over as WR1.
This also makes going after Sam Darnold a little safer. Not having Metcalf could've been killer, but having a legitimate star pass-catcher for a new quarterback can be crucial. That's why, according to one insider, Smith-Njigba is the true X-factor for the Seahawks in 2025.
JSN named X-factor for Seahawks offense after major changes
Geno Smith is gone, and in his place is Sam Darnold. DK Metcalf is gone, and in his place is Cooper Kupp. But on the depth chart, Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains and will be in Metcalf's slot. He will also probably be the most important player on offense.
If Smith-Njigba continues his upward trend, it would make the 2025 offseason look much better for Seattle. That's what A to Z Sports insider Destin Adams believes. "If he takes that leap, it could help the risks the Seahawks made this offseason pay off massively. It would also help the fan base cope with the loss of a fan favorite player like DK Metcalf," he said.
Adams added, "If you want me to make a personal prediction, I think we see Smith-Njigba record over 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns. This would have him in line to be an All-Pro and as I said earlier a consensus top 10 WR in the NFL."
For now, Smith-Njigba is outside that top 10. A to Z ranked him number 19, with Wendell Fereira saying, "In his second NFL season, the slot receiver fully positioned himself as a primary target for the Seattle Seahawks, outproducing DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He had more volume and a higher average depth of target (from 6.4 to 7.7 yards), even though his efficiency in terms of yards per route run didn't improve."
He also added, "Now that Metcalf has been traded and Lockett is no longer on the roster, JSN will have an even bigger role. How he and Cooper Kupp will fit together is an intriguing question for the offense. It's also a big challenge going from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold at quarterback." It's all shaping up for Smith-Njigba to really take over the NFL, and the Seahawks might be depending on it.
