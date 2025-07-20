Analyst says Sam Darnold should have Seahawks fans, fantasy players 'fired up'
In an offseason full of roster moves, none will have more of an impact on the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 than their change at quarterback. Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will reunite with Pete Carroll. In Seattle, they'll turn to Sam Darnold, who signed a three-year deal worth $100.5 million. There's an option in his contract that allows Seattle to move on after one year, and there's no shortage of pundits who believe that will be the case.
Darnold, who was the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, is on his fifth NFL team and didn't truly see the light bulb come on until last year with the Minnesota Vikings. That's led to a belief among critics that he was a one-hit wonder who excelled thanks to head coach Kevin O'Connell and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
He might not have the same weapons in Seattle, but there are still those who see Darnold having success. That includes Fantasy Alarm’s Andrew Cooper who says fans should be "fired up" about Darnold working with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
“It shouldn’t just be Seahawks fans who are excited for 2025. Fantasy football gamers should be fired up as well. And it’s not just about what Sam Darnold brings to the table but about what new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s scheme will bring as well. This is a smart quarterback jumping into one of the most QB-friendly offenses in the league.”
Kubiak is a well-respected offensive mind who served as the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, where Darnold was his QB2. That year, they were fourth in the NFL in passing yards with Brock Purdy leading the way with 4,280 yards, with Darnold throwing for 297 yards.
Last year, Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints, and while they struggled on offense, they also had to start Spencer Rattler for six games and Jake Haener for one. Leaning on Darnold, who knows his system already, should lead to more success — which is why Darnold is being touted by Cooper.
