Seahawks might have missed out on defense-altering talent
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the deeper pass-rushing units in the NFL when they're all healthy. Injuries, however, have held that group back in recent seasons, particularly with it looking increasingly likely that Uchenna Nwosu won't be ready for the start of the 2025 regular season.
Seattle, which has more cap space than it has in years, hasn't made any moves at edge rusher this offseason outside of signing former Dallas Cowboys star rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. While that's shaping up to be a great signing, they might have missed out on a potential superstar.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has ended his holdout, according to ESPN's Ben Baby. Hendrickson has been away from the team in Florida for the start of training camp as he seeks a new contract, but he's now set to report to the Bengals ahead of Wednesday's practice.
"Hendrickson's impending arrival serves as a good-faith gesture to spark negotiations with the team," according to Baby.
It's not a done deal that Hendrickson and the Bengals will come to an agreement, but it looked highly unlikely prior to this report. The fact that the two sides are approaching a new deal means it's less likely a team like the Seahawks could swoop in with a trade offer. Hendrickson would elevate head coach Mike Macdonald's defensive front from good to definitively one of the best in the league.
Hendrickson, 31, led the NFL in sacks (17.5) last season and was named a First Team All-Pro for the first time in his career. He had the same amount the year prior, but was one of the biggest All-Pro snubs the league has seen in a long time.
A new deal for Hendrickson will likely have to be on par with or come close to the new deal T.J. Watt got from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt received a three-year, $123 million extension on July 22 with $108 million guaranteed. That averages out to $41 million per year in annual salary.
Hendrickson's 2025 cap hit is about $15.17 million, per Over The Cap, with just $3 million remaining in guaranteed salary. With $34.9 million available this season, $53.25 million in 2025 and $129.42 million in 2027, the Seahawks could've afforded a trade for Hendrickson and subsequent extension, but it likely would have jeopardized being able to keep all of their 2022 draft picks that are due for extensions.
