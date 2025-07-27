Seattle Seahawks share a look at rookie QB Jalen Milroe's awesome arm power
NFL teams that know what they're doing draft prospects based on their best traits - then hope that they can coach up the rest of their game. That was definitely what the Seattle Seahawks had in mind when they used the pick they got from the Las Vegas Raiders in the Geno Smith trade on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who comes into the league with as much arm power as anybody.
On Saturday afternoon, Seahawks fans finally got to see that awesome arm on display for the first time. Here's a clip the team shared of Milroe uncorking a deep ball for the team's leading wide receiver,Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Jalen Milroe goes deep to JSN
Whether Smith-Njigba was out of bounds or not is irrelevant - especially at this point in the offseason. What matters is that Milroe has a veritable rocket launcher attached to his right shoulder, and that's the primary reason the Seahawks drafted him - endearing intangibles aside.
Milroe is also one of the best rushing quarterbacks to come into the league in recent years. During his time at Alabama he racked up over 1,500 yards on the ground and scored 33 touchdowns.
We probably won't see him start a game in 2025 no matter what happens with Sam Darnold or Drew Lock - but as soon as he can really round out those rougher edges of his game it's going to be impossible to keep Milroe off the field.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks insider confirms 5th-round pick leading depth chart at key spot
What Mike Macdonald said about Seahawks releasing TE Noah Fant
How Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe punished himself for non-perfect pass
Richard Sherman calls out Jerry Jones for Micah Parsons comments