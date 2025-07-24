All Seahawks

Seahawks injury updates: Mike Macdonald has more bad news on snake-bitten edge rusher

Uchenna Nwosu is a great defender when healthy, but he just can't seem to stay on the field for the Seahawks.

Tim Weaver

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) walks off of the field after an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on January 05, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) walks off of the field after an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on January 05, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. / (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
In this story:

The violent nature of the game means that no NFL team is ever 100% healthy - even at the start of training camp. The Seattle Seahawks are no exception to the rule, and they are dealing with a few injuries as they get to work preparing for the 2025 season.

To recap, returning veteran cornerback Shaq Griffin sat out the team's first practice yesterday due to an illness. The Seahawks also placed nose tackle Johnathan Hankins on the non-football injury list. Starting running back Kenneth Walker III remains a bit banged up, as well.

However, the worst news of the day involved outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who's had exactly zero luck with injuries since the end of the 2022 season - and it sounds like that curse still ongoing.

Speaking with reporters at the VMAC following Wednesday's practice, head coach Mike Macdonald said "we'll see" regarding a potential return for Nwosu, who's currently on the PUP list.

Mike Macdonald on Uchenna Nwosu

"We’ll see... We’re going to the season, probably throughout the rest of camp, and then we’ll go from there. We’ll just hold on to the timeline right now, but we’re not necessarily close right now.”

sea
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 08: Uchenna Nwosu #10 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 08, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 26-20. / (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Nwosu put in an excellent 2022 season with the Seahawks after signing with them in free agency following four years with the LA Chargers. However, since then he's been sidelined for 22 of the team's 34 regular season games with a variety of injuies, including a torn pec and a sprained MCL. Nwosu underwent knee surgery this offseaon, as well - which is why he's starting out on PUP.

When he's healthy Nwosu is a superb all-around defender and one of the league's most underrated edge rushers. However, at a certain point you just have to cut your losses. That's probably what the Seahawks should have done earlier this offseason rather than restructuring his contract.

In the meantime, most likely we will see Boye Mafe ascend into the starting lineup to take Nwosu's place opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Derick Hall should also see an increase in his snap count.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks offense ‘excited about the plan’ under new OC Klint Kubiak

Mike Macdonald sounds off on Seahawks’ release of tight end Noah Fant

Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner joins WNBA ownership group

Giants make big decision on ex-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.