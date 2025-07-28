'Uber-versatile playmaker' for Seahawks among NFL rookies who will make big impact
The Seattle Seahawks first padded practice of the year takes place on Monday, which will give us an excellent opportunity to see how their offense performs when they’re allowed to be hit. One player who will have plenty of eyes on him is rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo.
Tight end is a tough position to master in the NFL, since they’re typically asked to perform somewhere between a slot receiver and offensive lineman. It’s also why the padded practices are vital in judging their abilities.
The good news for Arroyo is that he’s going to be given every opportunity to prove he should be a fixture in their offense after the Seahawks released Noah Fant. This means the starting spot is there for the taking and Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson believes he will be up to the task.
Opportunity is there for Elijah Arroyo
Parson named Arroyo one of the rookies who will have the biggest impact on the league this season.
”Arroyo is an uber-versatile playmaker who moves like an extended wide receiver. With Fant's departure, Arroyo has a more realistic opportunity to climb into the starting lineup. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the offense's new WR1 and Cooper Kupp as the WR2, Arroyo would have favorable matchups when on the field. As JSN and Kupp will receive the majority of the defense's attention, Arroyo can exploit and quickly separate for his quarterback.”
Seattle never saw Fant live up to their lofty expectations, but they believe Arroyo could be the guy to get it done.
He broke out for the Miami Hurricanes in 2024 with 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. If he continues to develop, he could quickly become Sam Darnold’s trusted safety valve.
