Mike Macdonald doesn't want to rush settling on Seahawks' starting offensive line
It's still early in training camp, and the Seattle Seahawks' coaching staff still has plenty of time to evaluate their offensive line. With all the newcomers, including rookies, rushing the decision on the starting unit is unnecessary and could lead to them overlooking a quality talent. Also, the pads haven't even been put on yet.
That's why head coach Mike Macdonald is openly stating he isn't in a rush. First-round rookie Grey Zabel is a shoo-in at left guard, and the tackle spots are already anchored by veterans Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. The main competition spots are at center and right guard, with multiple returning players, veterans and rookies vying for those positions.
"I think you got to just trust the process," Macdonald said of the offensive line following a training camp practice, per The News Tribune's Gregg Bell. "I think you start putting a timeline on it, you might be forced to make a decision that’s probably, maybe, premature. Or maybe you are waiting too long, maybe it declares itself before.
"I mean, you definitely have to get into next week [when the pads come on]. Might have to get into preseason games, to see it live and in color."
Olu Oluwatimi and Jalen Sundell are still sharing first-team reps at center, Bell reported. At right guard, it's been a mix of second-year former third-round pick Christian Haynes and veteran Anthony Bradford. Haynes was given a chance to rotate in as a rookie despite Bradford being the starter at the season's start, but Sataoa Laumea ended up stepping in later in the schedule after Bradford was sidelined due to injury.
Bradford struggled, and it appears the coaching staff wasn't a big enough fan of what Laumea did in his stead in 2024. There's no clear upgrade in 2025, but the Seahawks at least have time to try and find the best option that is currently on the roster.
The offensive line has been the Achilles' heel of the Seahawks for multiple seasons now, and it will need to be improved if offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak wants to run the ball regularly and effectively.
