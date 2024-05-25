Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Kobe Lewis Seeking Role in Loaded Backfield
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Thrust into a competition at running back as well as potentially kick return duties, does undrafted rookie Kobe Lewis have the goods to make a run for a roster spot in Seattle?
Background
Well-traveled at the collegiate level, Lewis started off as Central Michigan, exploding for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. While his yards per carry plunged from 5.9 to 4.5 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season, he still rushed for 468 yards and six touchdowns. After missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, he transferred to Purdue, but he struggled in his lone season in the Big Ten, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry with 146 yards and no touchdowns. Changing schools again as a graduate student, Lewis bounced back to an extent at Florida Atlantic, rushing for 412 yards and three touchdowns in a reserve role while also returning four kicks for 91 yards. Taking a flier on him four years after his breakout sophomore season, the Seahawks signed him as an undrafted free agent in late April.
Scheme Fit
Early in his college career, Lewis found success running in both zone and gap schemes with quality burst at 208 pounds and an ability to slip through arm tackles as well as make defenders miss in space. But his knee injury seemed to sap some of his explosiveness, at least in the few seasons afterward, leading him to be utilized more in the zone game at his last two stops. He's likely better suited to be an early down back due to issues with drops and pass protection woes, but as a positive, he has extensive kick return experience that could pay dividends for him in Seattle.
Best Case Scenario
Resembling the NFL prospect he looked like in 2019 before his knee buckled on him, Lewis rumbles his way to over 100 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns and averages north of 25 yards per kick return in preseason play, surprising as a 53-man roster addition due to his special teams talent.
Worst Case Scenario
Lacking the all-around skill set NFL teams require from running backs in the modern game, Lewis only sees a handful of offensive snaps for Seattle in exhibition play with fellow undrafted rookies George Holani and TaMerik Williams staying ahead of him on the depth chart, preventing him from having any chance to stick around past training camp.
What to Expect in 2024
Built with a short, compact frame and possessing solid athletic traits, including running in the low 4.5 range in his 40-yard dash, Lewis looks the part of an NFL running back. At one point early in his time with the Chippewas, he could have been projected as a back with the upside to make it in the league. Since the Seahawks only have two backs on the roster currently who have any regular season carries, he can't be discounted as a dark horse, especially if his return success translates to the NFL.
But Lewis simply hasn't been the same player since suffering a serious knee injury, and unless he recapture his pre-injury form and prove more value with third down skills, it's hard to envision him being able to beat out a more-established undrafted rookie in Holani or returning ex-Georgia standout Kenny McIntosh. Most likely, at best, he's a stash and develop depth candidate on the practice squad who will be trying to put quality tape out there for other teams in the preseason.
