Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Devere Levelston Make Waves in a Crowded DL Room?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Reuniting with former high school teammate Byron Murphy II in Seattle, can Devere Levelston make an impact in a crowded defensive line room?
Background
Levelston started at Tyler Junior College after graduating from DeSoto High School in Texas, where he starred alongside Murphy. He accrued 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks before transferring to SMU. While at SMU, Levelston started in 26 games but despite playing in 13 games, only three of his 26 starts came in 2023. In his four seasons at the FBS level, Levelston made 90 tackles, including 16.0 for loss and 11 sacks. His highest season of production came in 2021 when Sonny Dykes was the head coach, as made 38 tackles with 10.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks and his production fell off once new coach Rhett Lashlee took over. After a quiet final season with the Mustangs, he signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.
Scheme Fit
During his time at SMU, Levelston played all across the defensive line. In 2021, he played 355 snaps at right defensive end and 179 in the interior but still on the right side. However, by 2023, Levelston was mostly on the inside with 324 snaps at 3-tech defensive tackle and only 37 at defensive end. In Mike Macdonald's defense, he looks to be a defensive end, but will likely need to add some weight to make that happen. He is currently listed at 281 pounds, which is a bit light to play in the trenches in a 3-4 defense. That could be an issue though since he isn't a great athlete and doesn't have a great get-off on the ball, attributes that could be even worse with extra mass.
Best Case Scenario
Levelston's experience playing all across the defensive line and as a stand up rusher could give him a leg up on the competition vying for reps. If he's able to play at multiple spots and make some plays in preseason games, he could be a practice squad candidate to develop and potentially compete for a roster spot down the road.
Worst Case Scenario
Due to Levelston not being the ideal size for the position and lacking preferred athletic traits, it could be a struggle for him to get on the field and show what he can do in a deep depth chart. A textbook tweener, he receives a pink slip early in training camp without getting any preseason snaps in Seattle.
What to Expect in 2024
Previously finding success at SMU hunting down quarterbacks, Levelston is an intriguing player with his versatility and size. However, versatility likely won't help him that much when you consider that he doesn't have the ideal size to play defensive tackle, where he is currently projected to play for the Seahawks, and tested poorly athletically in most drills at his pro day.
If he can use his length and his 91st percentile broad jump can help him get off the ball and penetrate, Levelston could make enough of an impact in the preseason to warrant a practice squad spot, and it's possible he could benefit from playing alongside Murphy again to bring out his best on the practice field. However, he first will have to carve out consistent reps in a crowded defensive line group and that will be a tough lineup to crack for an undrafted rookie of his talent level.
