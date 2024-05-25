Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Michael Novitsky Usurp a Roster Spot?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Can former Kansas Jayhawks center Michael Novitsky earn a roster spot on an offensive line that struggled in 2023?
Background
A seasoned veteran with six seasons as a starter at the college level, Novitsky started his career at Buffalo before following head coach Lance Leipold to Kansas. During his time at Buffalo, Novitsky played 1,424 snaps and received a PFF grade of 88.3, emerging as one of the better none-Power 5 centers in the country for a squad that finished as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2020. After transferring to Kansas, he started for three years at center as the Jayhawks enjoyed unexpected success in the Big 12 under Leipold's direction. During his college career, Novitsky played a remarkable 3,833 snaps with 2,166 of them run blocking for the likes of Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal in Lawrence. Despite his ample experience, he went undrafted and signed with the Seahawks to compete for a roster spot.
Scheme Fit
Under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, if past history is any indicator with 2023 being an outlier at Washington, zone concepts will be the focus for the Seahawks in the run game, which will fit well into Novitsky's wheelhouse. He is a really impressive mover in zone concepts and that goes well with what Grubb likes to do. During his time at Kansas in 2023, Pro Football Focus had Novitsky blocking 162 plays with zone concepts and 183 with gap concepts, so he has experience in both.
Best Case Scenario
The Seahawks signed Nick Harris as a free agent to be the backup to Olu Oluwatimi but he hasn't proven himself to be a great player to this point. Harris struggles early in camp and Novitsky benefits, getting major run in the preseason and playing well enough to usurp his veteran counterpart and steal a roster spot backing up Oluwatimi.
Worst Case Scenario
Despite being a really talented player with experience, Novitsky doesn't many chances with Harris entrenched in front of him and doesn't play much in the preseason. Without an opportunity to try and play guard either, he gets cut after the final preseason game and doesn't return on the practice squad for Seattle.
What to Expect in 2024
Since he has played so many snaps at the college level and excelled for quality teams at Kansas, Novitsky is an interesting addition to the Seahawks' offensive line. They didn't guarantee him any salary as an undrafted signee, but he did get a $2,500 signing bonus. That signals they are at least intrigued by him. However, that type of money isn't going to force the front office to keep him long-term and there's still an uphill battle for him to play into contention for a spot on the 53-man roster.
Following the draft, the Seahawks have some fun young pieces on the interior of the offensive line, including third-round pick Christian Haynes. It will be tough sledding for Novitsky to make the roster, but his experience could be a major benefit at a position where the team has had non-stop turnover in the past five-plus years. Expect him to be a final cut of the Seahawks and potentially a practice squad candidate to develop at the pivot position.
