Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Sunny Anderson Shine in Talented EDGE Room?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Coming out of FCS program Grambling State, can Sundiata Anderson capitalize on his $100,000 guaranteed money and make the 53-man roster?
Background
A multi-sport athlete in high school while also being a first-team All-County selection, Anderson had multiple offers coming out, including one Power 5 scholarship offer from Georgia Tech before choosing Grambling State. Anderson spent six years at Grambling State, playing in 33 total games with 21 of those coming in his final two seasons. To close out his college career, he provided steady production for the Tigers with 110 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks along with four forced fumbles, two passes defended, and one blocked kick. Going undrafted, the Seahawks signed him as a priority free agent after the conclusion of the seventh round.
Scheme Fit
After spending the majority of his time at Grambling State standing up with 375 of his 513 snaps as a defensive end in 2023, Anderson should stay in the same role at the next level, especially with his size at 6-3, 239 pounds. That will play well with how Mike Macdonald likes to utilize his pass rushers in a hybrid 3-4 scheme. Being versatile is going to be a major benefit for Anderson to make a statement, as his hand usage and ability to gain depth at the arc.
Best Case Scenario
The edge rusher position is relatively set for Seattle with four veteran contributors returning, but there's an opening for Anderson if he can outplay several other undrafted rookies at the position in the preseason. There should be a lot more opportunities during the preseason to get run at the edge spots with the top four players likely to see minimal snaps and if Anderson capitalizes, he's got an outside shot at a roster spot.
Worst Case Scenario
Under 240 pounds without any top-tier athletic traits, Anderson doesn't have great play strength and that could seriously limit his impact on the field. Not holding up well against the run and failing to provide consistent pass rushing production, he could easily be cut before training camp or during the middle of the preseason.
What to Expect in 2024
Anderson is a really intriguing player, as there is quite a bit to like about him from a technique and athletic standpoint. But the lack of play strength and overall size is a concern as a 3-4 outside linebacker. Getting out on the field and in an NFL strength and conditioning program will answer the question if this is something that can be fixed long-term.
Keeping that in mind, Anderson is a candidate for Seattle's practice squad and potentially the 53-man roster if he balls out during training camp and the preseason. With the $100,000 in guaranteed money that the Seahawks gave him, it's a signal that they believe in him as a player, which could lead to more opportunities over the next few months to show what he can offer to Macdonald's unit as a potential developmental hedge.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
Buddha Jones | Devin Richardson | TaMerik Williams | Rason Williams II | Ro Torrence | Nathan Pickering | Dee Williams | Devere Levelston | Kobe Lewis