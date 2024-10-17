Is It Panic Time For Mike Macdonald, Seahawks?
In the span of three weeks, the Seattle Seahawks' season went from resembling a dream to now resembling a nightmare.
Seattle has lost its past three games, dropping all of them by two scores to add insult to injury. The offense has still played relatively well, but the defense, which looked so promising early on, has buckled against stronger competition with a litany of assignment-related mistakes and penalties. Not helping matters is the fact that the Seahawks have started very slowly in each of these games, and playing from behind is clearly not this team's strength.
There's definite cause for concern amidst this stretch, but is it full-blown panic time just yet? NFL.com's Kevin Patra says no, but it will be if Seattle can't right the ship soon.
"The start of Seattle's season always seemed like an illusion," Patra wrote. "The Seahawks were the first team since the 1979 Steelers to start 3-0 and allow fewer than 150 pass yards in each of their first three games. But now, any comparison to the Super Bowl XIV winners looks foolish.
"As the competition went up, the yards allowed skyrocketed for Mike Macdonald's defense. In the past three weeks, the 'Hawks have allowed 389 total yards to the Lions, 420 to the Giants and 483 to the 49ers. Seattle has given up 35.7 points per game over those three tilts."
It is worth noting that the Seahawks' injury situation isn't helping matters. Their injury report has been a mile long for weeks now, and with defensive backs Rayshawn Jenkins and Artie Burns landing on injured reserve this week as the latest losses for Macdonald's defense, the situation doesn't look to be improving any time soon. Unfortunately, though, that's not an excuse as every team deals with injuries during the course of the season.
Following last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, the Seahawks have had some time to regroup and assess what's gone wrong. They play three more games - against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, Buffalo Bills in Week 8 and Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 - before their Week 10 bye, and it's not an exaggeration to say those games will make or break their season.
All of those contests will be challenges, but every team has to overcome challenges to achieve greatness and Macdonald believes he has the roster and players in the locker room to turn things around after a much-needed mini bye week.
