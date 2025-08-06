All Seahawks

Seahawks nearly have best backup RB situation in football

The Seattle Seahawks could have the league's top backup running back.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball against the Chicago Bears.
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball against the Chicago Bears. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is gearing up for his third season in the NFL as Kenneth Walker III's primary backup.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay listed Charbonnet as the third-best backup running back in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet during trraining camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet during trraining camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"With Kenneth Walker III is coming off his worst season as a pro—totaling a career-low 573 rushing yards in 2024—there could be more opportunity for Charbonnet to see the field if the starter continues to regress. Walker has had his struggles with health too, having missed multiple games in each of his three NFL seasons including a career-high six absences last year," Kay wrote.

"Given Charbonnet has been available for 33 of a possible 34 contests since entering the league and has regularly answered the call when elevated into the starting lineup, it wouldn't be a major surprise if the Seahawks choose to move on from Walker at the trade deadline.

"Walker is a candidate to be dealt due to his declining play and expiring contract. The move would also clear the path for Charbonnet to take over as the starter a bit earlier than expected, providing Seattle with a preview of what could be their backfield in 2026 and potentially beyond."

Charbonnet will do what he does best in the Seahawks backfield staying ready in case Walker goes down.

If Walker does pick up an injury during the season, the Seahawks should be in good hands with Charbonnet picking up where the starter left off.

Charbonnet and the Seahawks are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT from inside Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

