Mike Macdonald jolts Seahawks coaching staff up 10 spots in ESPN's rankings in 1 year
After 14 seasons as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, it was time for former head coach Pete Carroll to part ways with the franchise.
The Carroll era will go down as the greatest era in Seahawks football, which saw the team win a Super Bowl and appear in two.
Last season, head coach Mike Macdonald took over the team, leading them to a 10-7 record. However, this year, the team will be starting from scratch with the exit of Geno Smith and the entrance of Sam Darnold. But ESPN's Ben Solak still believes in this coaching staff.
Solak recently crafted a list, ranking each coaching staff in the NFL. When it comes to the Seahawks, Solak has high praise for the staff.
The ranking has the Seahawks staff as the 16th-best in the league.
"This is probably too low for the Seahawks (can I say that about my own piece?). Mike Macdonald got this defense roaring down the stretch despite being hamstrung by injuries and personnel issues. Seattle ended the season fifth in points per drive allowed behind four emphatic playoff defenses (Denver, Philadelphia, Chargers, Minnesota) and sixth in explosive play rate surrendered. With an offense that should be better at ball control and sustained drives, the bend-not-break philosophy will shine next season," writes Solak.
If the expectations weren't high, then that means the Seahawks would have the wrong people leading the team. Pressure builds diamonds.
