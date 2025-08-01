Rookie QB Jalen Milroe flashes one of his greatest assets at Seahawks training camp
The Seattle Seahawks are counting on new quarterback Sam Darnold to continue the play he had with the Minnesota Vikings this past season.
Darnold hit career highs in every statistical category for the Vikings last season, which included his career high in passing yards (4,319) and touchdown passes (35).
However, it is never too early to be thinking about the future, and that's exactly what the Seahawks did when they selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Milroe was a bright spot in a Crimson Tide team that terribly missed their legendary head coach, Nick Saban, this past season.
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently shared an update on what Milroe has looked like during Seahawks camp, and fans could start getting a little excited about what Milroe could potentially bring to the offense.
"With Milroe quarterbacking the third-team offense during a two-minute period late in practice, Kubiak had him roll out to his left on a bootleg. Milroe turned the corner, and with the Blue Angels buzzing overhead, he turned on the jets for a gain of roughly 20 yards. Shortly after, he zipped a ball to fullback Brady Russell on a post route, picking up 35-plus yards," wrote Henderson.
Milroe is showing off his legs during practice, which is something he will have the upper hand on with Darnold if things go south during the season. However, the rookie has currently only been working with the third-team offense so far.
