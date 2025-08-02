Seahawks ranked among best NFL teams that missed playoffs last year
From 2010-20, the Seattle Seahawks were one of the most consistent teams in the NFL, making the playoffs in nine of 11 seasons and winning multiple division titles plus their first Super Bowl ring.
Since then, though, they've fallen on hard times, relatively speaking anyway. The Seahawks have made the playoffs just once over the past four years, and they went one-and-done in that lone appearance. It's not that the Seahawks have been bad, but they're stuck in the awkward middle of not being good enough to make noise as a playoff contender and not being bad enough to truly bottom out.
That said, the 2025 season could be their chance to break out of this purgatory.
Seahawks have good chance to return to NFL playoffs
Pro Football and Sports Network's Cameron Sheath recently ranked all 18 teams who missed the postseason in 2024 by how likely they are to return to playoffs in 2025. The Seahawks came in at a respectable fifth place behind the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons.
"Seahawks fans could be forgiven for succumbing to a sense of sadness as multiple fan favorites left the team this offseason," Sheath wrote. "The aforementioned [Geno] Smith, now in Las Vegas, was joined in the departure lounge by DK Metcalf and Seahawks legend Tyler Lockett. Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have been brought in to replace the outgoing stars. Valdes-Scantling follows new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to Seattle after a successful partnership in New Orleans last season. The former Chief will provide a deep threat, allowing Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to thrive underneath.
"The changes on offense should be counteracted by a year of familiarity with Mike Macdonald’s defense. The second-year head coach aims to build on a 2024 performance that saw the team allow the 13th-fewest points in the NFL (tied – 368)."
On one hand, the Seahawks won 10 games last season and only lost out on the NFC West to a tiebreaker. On the other, they pretty much overhauled their offense over the offseason, and many would argue that they got slightly worse.
The Seahawks are a true wild card team going into this season, but if the cards fall the right way, they might be able to get back to the postseason after all.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald comments on Charles Cross’ injury
Sam Darnold predicted to lose starting job with the Seattle Seahawks
Unheralded Seahawks WR caught Spoon’s attention at training camp
Seattle Seahawks receiver shares big praise for Jaxon Smith-Njigba