Seattle Seahawks poised to soon have 2 new Hall of Famers
He led the Legion of Boom. He'll certainly make into the Ring of Honor. But will Seattle Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
With the inductions of Sterling Sharpe (Green Bay Packers), Antonio Gates (Los Angeles Chargers), Jared Allen (Minnesota Vikings) and Eric Allen (Philadelphia Eagles) this weekend in Canton, the Seahawks were again shut out. Earl Thomas and Marshawn Lynch were on the ballot this year.
As for direct contributors who played most of their careers in Seattle, on the short list of football immortality is Steve Largent, Kenny Easley, Cortez Kennedy and Walter Jones.
That could be changing - in a big way - come 2027.
Sherman, the shut-down cornerback who helped lead the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and their only championship in 2013, will be eligible for enshrinement. Also a candidate that year: Mike Holmgren.
Both will get into Canton. The question is only when it will happen.
In 2027 there are three no-brainer inductees in Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers), Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings) and Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots). Where does that leave Sherman and Holmgren?
Sherman played seven of his 11 NFL seasons in Seattle, leading the league in interceptions and passes defenses while being named to the 2010s All-Decade Team. Holmgren, meanwhile, led to the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl in 2005 and was the head coach from 1999-2008. He coach in Seattle (10 years) longer than Green Bay (seven), but won his only Super Bowl with the Packers in 1997. He also won two rings as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s, cementing his legacy.
While Holmgren will likely be enshrined in 2027, Sherman might have to wait a year and join a strong 2028 class led by Tom Brady and J.J. Watt. But as a defining defensive player of his era, Canton awaits at some point.
