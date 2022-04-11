Could Steelers Move Back Into First Round of NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in two positions in the first round.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have kept a very strong eye on two positions during this NFL Draft process. First, is quarterback. Second, is the defensive backfield.

So, could they try to get both? Call me crazy, but moving back into the first round has been done before, and it's been done with success. Look at the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. People passed on a passer with plenty of risk coming into the league - people will pass on passers this year as well.

This is the thought. The Steelers want a true star in the defensive backfield and at quarterback. That could mean a safety next Minkah Fitzpatrick or a cornerback to play with Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon.

What if they believe they could pull both off in the first round?

At pick 20, the Steelers select their defensive player. They grab someone who should've been picked higher and they add him to their defense. Then, they come back into the first-round and grab Desmond Ridder or Malik Willis, depending on who's available.

There are two teams behind them that are contenders for a QB. The Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions are options to draft a passer after pick 20. So, moving up to 25 and jumping the Titans is a strong option. If they're feeling risky, waiting until closer to 31 shouldn't be hard to find a trade partner for.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Chase Claypool Shares Emotions Response to Haskins Death

Ben Roethlisberger Shares Message on Dwayne Haskins

Sports World Reacts to Death of Dwayne Haskins

Haskins Was Struck by Dump Truck on Interstate

Mike Tomlin Releases Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins Killed After Being Hit by Car