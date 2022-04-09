Skip to main content

Report: Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dead After Being Hit by Car

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was training with teammates in Florida.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died after being struck by a car in South Florida, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Haskins, 24, was in Florida with members of the Steelers after being invited down by newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky. He would have turned 25-years-old on May 3. 

Haskins signed with the Steelers last season after failing to catch on with the Washington Commanders. He was Washington's first-round pick in 2019.

He was set to compete with Mason Rudolph and Trubisky for the starting job this offseason.

All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Our entire team sends their condolences to Haskins' family and friends.

