Report: Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Was Struck By Dump Truck on Interstate

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was tragically killed in a car accident.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was tragically killed after being struck by a car in South Florida while in town training with teammates for the weekend. 

The news shattered the sports world, with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tayna Snyder releasing statements. 

According to the Miami Herald, Haskins was driving on I-595 between Interstate 95 north and south around 6:30 a.m. when he pulled over and got out of his vehicle. He was then struck by a dump truck, according to the newspaper. 

It's not known if any of his teammates were present during the incident. An official police report is not yet available.

Haskins would've turned 25-years-old on May 3. He was set to compete with Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky for the Steelers' starting quarterback job this summer. 

