PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded to the tragic news of the death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who passed after being struck by a car in South Florida.

Haskins was in Florida training with other Steelers players for the weekend. He would've turned 25-years-old on May 3.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Tomlin said. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

