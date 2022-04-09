Skip to main content

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Responds to Death of Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirms the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded to the tragic news of the death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who passed after being struck by a car in South Florida. 

Haskins was in Florida training with other Steelers players for the weekend. He would've turned 25-years-old on May 3.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Tomlin said. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Houston Texans Respond to Brian Flores Lawsuit

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Diontae Johnson Demanding $90 Million From Steelers

Should Steelers Trade Diontae Johnson?

Should Steelers Join WR Market?

Steelers Bring in Kyle Hamilton, Could He Really Slide?

Could Steelers Make DK Metcalf Trade Work?

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_13278376_168388034_lowres
News

Washington Commanders Release Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Noah Strackbein6 minutes ago
USATSI_16593106_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dead After Being Hit by Car

By Noah Strackbein56 minutes ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (26)
Podcasts

Diontae Johnson's Market Value, Options if Steelers Want to Replace Him

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0
Podcasts

Is Steelers First Round Pick Determined?

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinApr 8, 2022
USATSI_16929173_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Are Now Paying Diontae Johnson At Least $20 Million

By Noah StrackbeinApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17083165_168388034_lowres
News

Houston Texans Respond to Brian Flores Accusations

By Noah StrackbeinApr 7, 2022
USATSI_11893840_168388034_lowres
News

Two More Coaches Join Brian Flores Lawsuit Against NFL

By Noah StrackbeinApr 7, 2022
USATSI_17809840_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Landing Malik Willis Becoming a Trend Closer to NFL Draft

By Noah StrackbeinApr 7, 2022