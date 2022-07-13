Nick Farabaugh: What to Watch for at Steelers Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are inching closer to heading to Latrobe for training camp, and with one of the most exciting offseasons in recent memory, this team has plenty surrounding them as they prepare for Saint Vincents.

All Steelers spoke with Steelers Now analyst Nick Farabaugh to dive into the biggest headlines Pittsburgh will make during training camp. From developing one of the best young receiver groups to keeping an eye on the new players, Farabaugh has his eye on a few positions this summer.

Will Diontae Johnson be the best receiver or can a rookie take that over? Maybe there is a true CB1 on this roster? And, like everyone else, you have to watch the quarterbacks.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium

Ketchup Bottles Could Stay at Acrisure Stadium

College Realignment Has Direct Impact on Steelers

Cam Heyward Has Three Goals This Season

Ben Roethlisberger Not a Fan of Heinz Field Name Change

Steelers Release Details for Acrisure Stadium

Diving Into Steelers Defensive Front

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make