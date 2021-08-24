Kendrick Green on What’s in Maurkice Pouncey’s Film, Learning Center

PITTSBURGH -- Kendrick Green was named the starting center of the Pittsburgh Steelers by head coach Mike Tomlin. At least to the media.

The third-round rookie said he hasn't heard Tomlin name him the starter yet, so he'll continue working as if he's not.

Green met with media to discuss his role in the offense and adjusting to a new position. The Steelers' rookie class and team legend Maurkice Pouncey also came up in conversation.

Rookie Class's Impact:

"That's what we're here for. We're here to compete. Najee [Harris], Pat [Freiermuth], Dan [Moore] is playing pretty good too. We've got guys, especially speaking on the offensive side, we're coming to work every day and that's what we expect."

Are you guys pretty close?

"We're all pretty close, yeah," Green replied. "I think I'm a little closer to Dan than anyone else because of the o-line, but I'd say us four, we're definitely close."

Adjusting to Center Position:

"I didn't play too much center in college. Just here and there," Green said. "It's a grind like anything else, but I'm up for the challenge."

Are you watching film of Maurkice Pouncey?

"When I got here in the summer, just trying to learn the offense, there's a bunch of Maurkice Pouncey film up there," Green replied. "I really like the way he plays. He plays hard. He really tried to be physical, put his hands on guys and that's something I've been trying to work on myself."

How did Pouncey 'put hands on guys' differently?

"It does come with the job," Green replied, "but the way he'd approach it, he wasn't doing it just because it was his job. You definitely didn't get that vibe when you were watching the film. He's definitely going out of his way to be violent, and that's what you appreciate as an offensive lineman."

Meshing With Ben Roethlisberger:

"I feel like, with me being new, Ben has been very open-minded to me getting up to speed and stuff. He's been helping me out a ton, just asking questions about the offense and just in general," Green said. "Obviously, he wants us to play well. Ben has been a great help."

Running Out of Tunnel at Heinz Field:

"I kind of blacked out. I don't even remember I was so nervous," Green laughed. "It was dope. I got a video of it. Someone took a video of it for me, of me running out. It was amazing. A life-long dream."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

