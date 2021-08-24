August 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Kendrick Green on What’s in Maurkice Pouncey’s Film, Learning Center

Kendrick Green sees something special in Maurkice Pouncey's film.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Kendrick Green was named the starting center of the Pittsburgh Steelers by head coach Mike Tomlin. At least to the media.

The third-round rookie said he hasn't heard Tomlin name him the starter yet, so he'll continue working as if he's not.

Green met with media to discuss his role in the offense and adjusting to a new position. The Steelers' rookie class and team legend Maurkice Pouncey also came up in conversation.

Rookie Class's Impact:

"That's what we're here for. We're here to compete. Najee [Harris], Pat [Freiermuth], Dan [Moore] is playing pretty good too. We've got guys, especially speaking on the offensive side, we're coming to work every day and that's what we expect."

Are you guys pretty close?

"We're all pretty close, yeah," Green replied. "I think I'm a little closer to Dan than anyone else because of the o-line, but I'd say us four, we're definitely close."

Adjusting to Center Position:

"I didn't play too much center in college. Just here and there," Green said. "It's a grind like anything else, but I'm up for the challenge."

Are you watching film of Maurkice Pouncey?

"When I got here in the summer, just trying to learn the offense, there's a bunch of Maurkice Pouncey film up there," Green replied. "I really like the way he plays. He plays hard. He really tried to be physical, put his hands on guys and that's something I've been trying to work on myself."

How did Pouncey 'put hands on guys' differently?

"It does come with the job," Green replied, "but the way he'd approach it, he wasn't doing it just because it was his job. You definitely didn't get that vibe when you were watching the film. He's definitely going out of his way to be violent, and that's what you appreciate as an offensive lineman."

Meshing With Ben Roethlisberger:

"I feel like, with me being new, Ben has been very open-minded to me getting up to speed and stuff. He's been helping me out a ton, just asking questions about the offense and just in general," Green said. "Obviously, he wants us to play well. Ben has been a great help."

Running Out of Tunnel at Heinz Field:

"I kind of blacked out. I don't even remember I was so nervous," Green laughed. "It was dope. I got a video of it. Someone took a video of it for me, of me running out. It was amazing. A life-long dream."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Waive Antoine Brooks, Cut Four Others

Who's Faster, James Pierre or Lamar Jackson?

Joe Haden on Contract, Cam Heyward Being Old

Watch: Steelers Offense Goes Back to Work for 4th Preseason Game

Predicting Steelers 2nd Round of Roster Cuts

Winners and Losers From Steelers Win vs. Lions

10 Observations: Vintage Big Ben and New Heath Miller

Steelers Defeat Lions in Preseason Home Opener

Arthur Maulet Leaves Lions Game With Ankle Injury

Steelers Rule Out Two Offensive Players vs. Lions

2021_OTA_0526ce_0345
AllSteelers+

Kendrick Green on What’s in Maurkice Pouncey’s Film, Learning Center

2021_OTA_0601kr_1151
News

Practice Highlights: Steelers Offense Focuses on Passing Game

2021_OTA_0602ce_0506
News

Steelers Waive Antoine Brooks Jr., Cut Four Others

Untitled design (4)
AllSteelers+

Who's Faster, James Pierre or Lamar Jackson?

2020_Practice_1001ce_0747
News

Joe Haden on New Contract, Sutton's Capabilities and Cam Heyward Being Old

USATSI_16443663_168388034_lowres
News

Watch: Steelers Offense Goes Back to Work After 3rd Preseason Game

USATSI_16225735_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers QB Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Cut by Rams

2021_OTA_0603kr_0550
AllSteelers+

Predicting Steelers 2nd Round of Roster Cuts