Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Leaves Lions Game With Ankle Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out Arthur Maulet with an ankle injury.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet left the team's third preseason game against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter with an ankle injury. The team announced shortly after that he would not return.

Maulet collected a special teams tackle on the team's first kickoff but was seen limping on the sideline afterwards. He entered the medical tent prior to the announcement.

Maulet is competing for the starting nickelback job with Antoine Brooks Jr. and Cameron Sutton. Brooks is also out with an injury while Sutton is taking on two responsibilities, working the inside and outside.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

