Joe Haden on New Contract, Sutton's Capabilities and Cam Heyward Being Old

You don't want to miss Joe Haden talking about how Cam Heyward is the Pittsburgh Steelers' 'old' guy.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is entering his 12th NFL season and is hoping to continue his career in a black and gold uniform following the 2021 season.

The 32-year-old spoke with the media following Monday's practice and opened up about his desire for another contract, how he's working to beat his age, how good the Steelers defense can be, and how defensive end Cam Heyward is the 'old man' of the group.

Proving He Deserves a New Contract:

"I feel like the best thing I can do while I am out here at training camp, still covering these dudes, still feel like I am running, moving, the same as I have been for the last couple of years," Haden said. "I feel like I have gotten enough work in. This offseason has been great. I still feel healthy. Good to go."

How He's Adapted to Age:

"After my seventh year I got a full-time physical therapist that lives out here with me, so I get PT work all of the time," Haden said. "My offseason work was more speed, not so much lifting weights, but maintaining speed and my body."

"I am about the same speed as five years ago, but 10 years ago, maybe not."

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he agrees.

Steelers Defensive Improvements:

"It's comparable," Haden said, talking about the team's 2021 group vs. their 2020 group. "Having [Alex] Highsmith for another year, bringing Melvin [Ingram] here. Him being healthy, he looks like Melvin of the old. And then having [Devin] Bush back, and Joe Schobert.

I have another year. Minkah Fitzpatrick. It's a chance for a lot of guys to expand their roles. Cam [Sutton] now being a starter on the outside, showing what he can do. I think we have the same or a little better defense than we did last year."

Cam Sutton's Ability to Play Inside and Outside Corner:

"I knew he could do it for a while. If we didn't have Steve [Nelson], I felt very very comfortable having Cam on the outside. I would go down [inside] or Steve would go down and it wouldn't be too much of a hiccup."

The Steelers have worked Sutton at both the outside and nickelback spots during training camp. Tomlin said the team knows he's capable of playing both if need be.

"With Cam, I think that's something that fits him perfectly," Haden said on Sutton's ability to move inside and outside. "He knows the defense inside and out. Nickel position, inside corner, outside corner and safety. He could move around at any of those positions, make calls, and so I think it's just something that he brings to the table that not a lot of other people do."

Cam Heyward Being the Team's 'Old Man':

This one you'd rather watch, trust us.

