Steelers Waive Antoine Brooks Jr., Cut Four Others

The Pittsburgh Steelers trim their roster to 80, finalizing their second round of cuts.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released four players and waived/injured cornerback Antoine Brooks Jr. during their second round of roster cuts.

The Steelers released offensive tackle, Aviante Collins, wide receiver Tyler Simmons, running backs Pete Guerriero and linebacker Calvin Bundage. They now carry 80 players heading into their game against the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to his injury, Brooks was competing with Arthur Maulet for the team's starting nickelback job. He even started during their first preseason game.

He can pass waivers in 24 hours and revert to the Steelers' injured list if unclaimed.

Cam Sutton has played a majority of the team's slot corner reps with Brooks and Maulet hurt.

The team will finish trimming their roster on Aug. 31, when they bump their team down to 53. They'll add 16 practice squad players following final cuts.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

