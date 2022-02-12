Will the Steelers Ever Host a Super Bowl?
Home-field advantage in a Super Bowl seems a bit strange, but the NFL isn't only pushing to host the biggest game in warm states. However, for teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, it'll like mean a change of scenery.
For a second-straight year, a team is playing in their home stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. It happened to be Los Angeles and Tampa Bay, but the NFL has shown in years past that colder states have an opportunity to host the game.
All you have to do is give in to the league trying to force everyone indoors. The Buffalo Bills are considering it, will the Steelers ever think about it?
Read More
