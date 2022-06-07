Steelers Mini Camp Takeaways: Pickens Loves Trubisky, Heyward Loves Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have strong connections between two sets of quarterbacks and pass catchers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for mini camp. Compared to OTAs, not a ton changes - but with the veterans in the building and everyone participating, things heat up a little bit.

The Steelers had plenty of energy as they worked through drills. Mini camp brings longer days for the players, which means more intensity and attitude during competition.

Mini camp might still be helmets and shorts, but it's a lot of fun to watch. And leaves us with plenty of takeaways.

Kenny Pickett Finds Connor Heyward for a Sweet One-Handed Grab

The Kenny Pickett to Connor Heyward connection is already here. The two participated in their first two-minute drill since camp started and connected four times, including a gorgeous one-handed grab.

"I just knew the scenario was two-minute, we're trying to score a touchdown. You don't want to just kick a field goal for our defense to come out there. If we could put them away, we put them away."

We've been waiting for Pickett to get a chance at the two-minute drill, but when it happened, we didn't anticipate these two having such a strong connection.

Heyward impressed today. Pickett impresses most times he gets an opportunity, but Heyward shined when in the spotlight.

George Pickens Goes Deep

Mitchell Trubisky and George Pickens also made noise during day one of mini camp with their deep ball. The Steelers QB found Pickens deep with one-on-one coverage from Damontae Kazee for a touchdown during team drill.s

"I had a go ball. I got a dub. Really, a clear route, a love for the game route," Pickens described it. "I looked up and the ball was there."

Pickens noted that he and Trubisky are still bonding off the field, but on it, they have that connection. And so far, Trubisky is the quarterback willing to take some risks down the field.

"He's been one of the quarterbacks to release it for sure. Throw it down the field," Pickens said. "A lot of the guys been trying to get with the program, which is totally fine, you only have so many reps. But yeah, he's been launching it."

There's a Plan for the QB Battle

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said Mitch Trubisky is the starter currently. He's working with the ones while Mason Rudolph works with the twos and Pickett the threes. But he also said there's a detailed plan for when everyone get an opportunity.

"We've got to find a way to get to who the starting quarterback is going to be, but we're also very focused giving everyone a fair shot to do it," Canada said.

It's a good sign for Pickett fans. So far, the topic of conversation has been the lack of reps the rookies have taken. If there's a plan for that to change moving forward, which is did when Pickett took over the two-minute drill, it means he's got a real shot at this QB battle.

Diontae Johnson Isn't Holding Out

Diontae Johnson spoke with Steelers media for the first time since camp or OTAs started and made it clear he has no intentions of sitting out. He also understands his market value is high, but there's a possibility that a deal doesn't get done this offseason.

“It’s not like you don’t see it," Johnson said on the receiver market. "A bell rings in your head. ‘Such and such got this, such and such got that’. I try not to look at it — what you’d call ‘pocket watching’ or stuff like that."

But when it comes own to it, Johnson is here to play - now.

"I want to be here," Johnson added. "I'm patient. My agent is going to do what he does about that situation. I'm not trying to focus on that.”

