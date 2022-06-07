Skip to main content

Diontae Johnson, Chris Oladokun Building on Hometown Relationship

The Pittsburgh Steelers Florida natives are growing an already strong personal relationship.

PITTSBURGH -- Three-quarters of the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterbacks room has never thrown to the team's top receiver, Diontae Johnson. Free agent signing Mitch Trubisky and 2022 draft picks Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun are still in just their first weeks with the team and, because Johnson opted not to attend most of last month's voluntary OTAs, he has only worked sparingly with the new signal-callers, except for Oladokun, whom Johnson's known for years.

"Chris Oladokun — we played seven-on-seven, we workout at home together," Johnson said. "I’ve known him for a while. So just to be able to throw with him — having him on the team is a plus because he’s from the same area I am."

Johnson and Oladokun have a relationship that goes back years to when Oladokun was a freshman at Sickles High School in Tampa, Florida. The two eventual Steelers teammates both grew up in Tampa and still call the city home. 

As Oladokun's college recruitment started to pick up steam, he said the relationship with Johnson grew as well. Johnson even tried to recruit Oladokun to Toledo, where he played in college. 

"I got to know him my freshman year of high school by going to camps and stuff like that," Oladokun said. "And then after that, he was one of my hosts at the University of Toledo when I was in high school."

Oladokun added that he and Johnson have a familiarity that manifests itself on the field and in preparation.

"It’s really good to have someone on the same team as you that lives where you live so you guys can speak the same language and go through those same routes. It’s definitely beneficial, especially since he’s the number one receiver on the team.”

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Najee Harris Jokes About Jerome Bettis Comparisons

Everyone Believes Kenny Pickett Will Win QB Job

Dates to Know During Steelers Training Camp

Damontae Kazee Explains His Role With Steelers

Tall or Small: Steelers Offense Not Putting Limits on Receivers

Steelers Sign Fourth-Round Rookie

Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

3E0C0586-0067-4D2B-A19F-2652E353BB96
News

Steelers Preseason Schedule Announced

By Noah Strackbein52 minutes ago
USATSI_17448444_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Discusses Contract Negotiations

By Stephen Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_18359711_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Jokes About Jerome Bettis Comparisons

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18360398_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Everyone Believes Kenny Pickett Will Win QB Job

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_8727216_168388034_lowres
News

Dates to Know on Steelers Training Camp Schedule

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_18342170_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Announce 2022 Training Camp Dates

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_18342184_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Radio Host Believes Mitch Trubisky Won't Start Single Game for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_17089742_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Damontae Kazee Explains Role in Steelers Defense

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago