Should Steelers Trade Diontae Johnson?

The wide receiver market is wild right now. The Pittsburgh Steelers have decisions to make.

The NFL wide receiver market is red hot and not slowing down anytime soon. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that means they're either paying Diontae Johnson big bucks or deciding to move on while they still can.

So, should they trade Johnson? The fourth-year wideout is only getting better, and Pittsburgh believes he's a WR1, but is that enough to keep him around and ink him to a big deal?

What is Johnson's market right now? Is he getting $100 million like Stefon Diggs, or will his second contract be more reasonable than those we have seen in recent weeks?

And what if the Steelers trade him? Can they lock up a first round pick? And can they replace him in the NFL Draft?

There are a lot of questions surrounding Pittsburgh's top pass-catcher. But if the options are to extend or move Johnson this offseason, the clock is ticking.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Should Steelers Join WR Market?

Steelers Bring in Kyle Hamilton, Could He Really Slide?

Steelers Make Offer to Terrell Edmunds

Steelers Still in Hunt for Tyrann Mathieu

Could Steelers Make DK Metcalf Trade Work?