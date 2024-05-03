Analyst Defends Steelers Decision on Najee Harris
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has become a polarizing figure after the team declined to pick up his fifth-year contract option. But beyond the split opinions that exist in Pittsburgh, one national analyst believes the Steelers made the right move.
Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus said he thinks Harris is a good player, but believes his contributions to the Steelers have been over blown and his value isn't as high as some believe it is.
“Yeah, I might be even higher on Najee than everyone else is. I think he’s fine as a runner, but you definitely saw what you guys are citing," Palazzolo said in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. "I don’t care about a thousand-yard season or anything; that’s like 59 yards per game right now in a 17-game schedule. That’s not a big deal. But I think getting the next running back in there is fine. I mean that’s why when we went back a few years, we said don’t use that first round pick on a running back."
Palazzolo added that the Steelers have insurance behind Harris in the form of backup tailback Jaylen Warren, who accounted for 5.3 yards per carry to Harris' 4.1 mark during the 2023 season.
“You also have to take into the analysis how effective Jaylen Warren was last year behind the same offensive line, creating explosive plays," Palazzolo said. "I though Najee was fine, but he really came on a the end and looked a little bit better down the stretch but was inconsistent and we just saw a much more explosive running attack with Warren. So yeah, I think it does make sense to move on.”
The Steelers will likely have to rely on Warren heavily moving forward. Harris is now set to be a free agent following the end of the 2024 season and it's difficult to imagine he wouldn't get more money on the open market than he would re-signing with Pittsburgh. Harris has been immensely productive over his three seasons with the Steelers but that relationship appears to be headed towards its end.
