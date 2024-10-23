Steelers Get Asking Price for Cooper Kupp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have watched Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins get traded this season, and the belief another superstar name is going to change teams is starting to grow.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Los Angeles Rams are starting to call other teams to gauge the interest for wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The 31-year-old is returning from a high-ankle sprain but is expected to be healthy and ready to play, and LA is looking to make a trade.
The Steelers are believed to be on that call list. With Hopkins going to the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh is expected to be the next team to make a wide receiver move. After being in on Brandon Aiyuk before his extension with the 49ers and Adams before his trade to the Jets, it's only a matter of time before they turn their attention to Cooper and the Rams.
Pittsburgh has received the asking price for Kupp as well. According to reports, Los Angeles is looking for a second-round pick in exchange for the former Offensive Player of the Year, but is willing to take on some his $29 million salary in the move.
The Steelers only have roughly $11 million in available cap space, and while they could make adjustments to add more, they would need help from Los Angeles in a trade. Next season, Cupp takes on another $29 million hit, and will be 32-years-old.
The Steelers were likely willing to give up a second-rounder for Aiyuk, and something similar for Adams. With Kupp's injury history the last few years, it could be different, but there's also the thought they would like to add someone and Kupp is their only remaining shot at a big name.
We'll know where the Steelers' heads are at over the next two weeks. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, this team's sense of urgency should ramp up. If they want to make a splash trade, Kupp seems like the best they can get. If not, they may finish the season with George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin leading their receiver room.
