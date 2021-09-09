Ravens Lose Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters to ACL Injuries

The Baltimore Ravens fear they have lost running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters to ACL injuries, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Edwards is the second running back to be lost to an ACL injury. Ravens' 2020 second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will miss the season after ACL surgery. Dobbins was injured in the team's final preseason game. Edwards and Peters were hurt during practice.

The Ravens signed former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad in light of Dobbins' injury. He'll now be thrown into a higher role with the absence of Edwards.

Peters is a four time All-Pro. The Ravens don't have the same depth at corner as they do running back, leaving them without a key piece to their defense in 2021.

